Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $824,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,712,000 after acquiring an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 634,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 349,864 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 120,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRNX stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.