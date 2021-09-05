Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “GBX 256” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG)

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 256 ($3.34) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 255 ($3.33) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 222.08 ($2.90).

LON IAG opened at GBX 155.80 ($2.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £7.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 169.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 189.68. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a twelve month low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 226.60 ($2.96). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

