Credit Suisse Group Lowers Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spark Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:SFDPF) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFDPF opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Spark Infrastructure Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.
About Spark Infrastructure Group
