Credit Suisse Group Increases PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $145.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on PVH from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. OTR Global initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a positive rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.58.

PVH opened at $115.18 on Wednesday. PVH has a one year low of $57.35 and a one year high of $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 138.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $1.52. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 108.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 546.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PVH by 25.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

