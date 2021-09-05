Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €192.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €193.00 ($227.06) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €206.00 ($242.35) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price objective on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €197.25 ($232.06).

Shares of Pernod Ricard stock opened at €183.70 ($216.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €183.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €174.35. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($160.29).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

