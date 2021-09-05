Creative Planning Sells 27,919 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 65.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,919 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 40.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,386,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,592,000 after acquiring an additional 972,871 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 179.3% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,404,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,273,000 after buying an additional 901,788 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,858,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,892,000 after buying an additional 430,912 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,301,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Penn National Gaming stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.19 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 16.24%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 406.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.