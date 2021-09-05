Creative Planning Sells 2,381 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 160,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after buying an additional 71,002 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 268,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 52,256 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,863,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 115,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after buying an additional 16,305 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $71.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.94. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1-year low of $50.16 and a 1-year high of $73.38.

