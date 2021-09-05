Creative Planning Reduces Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $46,000. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $120.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average is $128.95. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $108.10 and a 1 year high of $140.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.