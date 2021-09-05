Creative Planning Decreases Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Creative Planning decreased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,407,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 55,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $53.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

