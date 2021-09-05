Cream Finance Price Down 4.8% This Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 4th. Cream Finance has a market cap of $103.18 million and approximately $4.64 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream Finance has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for $167.40 or 0.00335980 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00060180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003500 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00015595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.25 or 0.00120929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.97 or 0.00800762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047746 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. Its launch date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official message board for Cream Finance is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.