Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,672 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.8% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Truist upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.58.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $157.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,003,976. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $159.63. The company has a market capitalization of $217.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.29.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.90%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

