Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,222,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,859,000 after buying an additional 636,356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 5.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,439,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,916,000 after purchasing an additional 685,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corteva by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,989,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Corteva by 9.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,892,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

NYSE:CTVA remained flat at $$44.92 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,472,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,602. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.