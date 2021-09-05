Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €55.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €55.00 ($64.71) price target from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €66.85 ($78.64).

Shares of 1COV opened at €57.28 ($67.39) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of €56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.17. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

