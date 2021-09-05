Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.35.

COUR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Coursera alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,928,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,411. Coursera has a 52-week low of $32.59 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coursera news, SVP Xueyan Wang sold 10,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $380,479.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,197.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leah F. Belsky sold 15,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total transaction of $631,790.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 741,821 shares of company stock valued at $29,039,566.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Arthedge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,032,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,723,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $657,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.