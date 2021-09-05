Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter worth $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Corning by 234.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

In other news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

