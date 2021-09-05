Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,211,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $157.73 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $158.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.38 and its 200 day moving average is $140.72.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

