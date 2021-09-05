Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Monarch Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

