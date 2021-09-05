Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

VYM opened at $107.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.99. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71.

