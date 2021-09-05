Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QEFA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,954,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,348,000 after purchasing an additional 289,533 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,286.5% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 153,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 142,323 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 21.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 117,480 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 344,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,857,000 after buying an additional 116,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,939,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $79.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.11. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52-week low of $59.32 and a 52-week high of $79.44.

