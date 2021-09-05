ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNVVY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ConvaTec Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ConvaTec Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS CNVVY remained flat at $$12.80 during trading hours on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. ConvaTec Group has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $14.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

