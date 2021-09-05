Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.75. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 218.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 161.46%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter.

VLRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of VLRS traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 310,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,344. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $23.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLRS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

