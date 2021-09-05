Contrasting Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) and Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) and Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Campbell Soup and Stryve Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Campbell Soup 1 6 1 0 2.00 Stryve Foods 0 0 2 0 3.00

Campbell Soup presently has a consensus price target of $46.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Stryve Foods has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 80.72%. Given Stryve Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stryve Foods is more favorable than Campbell Soup.

Profitability

This table compares Campbell Soup and Stryve Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Campbell Soup 9.18% 33.21% 7.63% Stryve Foods N/A -189.46% -8.60%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.1% of Campbell Soup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of Stryve Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 35.6% of Campbell Soup shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.4% of Stryve Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Campbell Soup has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stryve Foods has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Campbell Soup and Stryve Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Campbell Soup $8.69 billion 1.50 $1.63 billion $2.95 14.59 Stryve Foods N/A N/A -$580,000.00 ($0.14) -53.36

Campbell Soup has higher revenue and earnings than Stryve Foods. Stryve Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Campbell Soup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Campbell Soup beats Stryve Foods on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co. engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. The Snacks segment offers Pepperidge Farm cookies, crackers, bakery and frozen products in U.S. retail, Arnott’s biscuits in Australia and Asia Pacific, and Kelsen cookies globally. The company was founded on November 23, 1922 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.

Stryve Foods Company Profile

Andina Acquisition Corp. III entered into definitive agreement for a business combination with Stryve Foods LLC.

