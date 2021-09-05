Contrasting Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Aurora Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb N/A N/A N/A Aurora Mobile -51.35% -44.29% -19.60%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Similarweb and Aurora Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 0 2 5 0 2.71 Aurora Mobile 0 0 2 0 3.00

Similarweb presently has a consensus target price of $26.80, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. Aurora Mobile has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 188.89%. Given Aurora Mobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aurora Mobile is more favorable than Similarweb.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Aurora Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Similarweb and Aurora Mobile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $93.49 million 16.84 -$22.00 million N/A N/A Aurora Mobile $72.28 million 3.66 -$34.49 million ($0.21) -10.71

Similarweb has higher revenue and earnings than Aurora Mobile.

Summary

Similarweb beats Aurora Mobile on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel. The company also provides shopper intelligence solutions that allows digital commerce leadership, and category and product managers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process; and sales intelligence solutions, which enables sales management and operations, sales representatives, and account management teams to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers in to generate leads quickly. In addition, it offers investor intelligence solution that allows portfolio managers, investment professionals, data scientists, and research analysts to access an end-to-end view of market, sector or company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities, forecast market performance, and perform due diligence. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, travel, consumer finance, business-to-business software, and logistics companies; and consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, payment processors, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

