Contrasting Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO)

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) and DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sensus Healthcare -13.60% -10.02% -7.62% DarioHealth -377.14% -66.69% -59.02%

Sensus Healthcare has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DarioHealth has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of DarioHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Sensus Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of DarioHealth shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sensus Healthcare 0 0 4 0 3.00 DarioHealth 0 1 5 0 2.83

Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.04%. DarioHealth has a consensus price target of $26.35, suggesting a potential upside of 89.43%. Given DarioHealth’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DarioHealth is more favorable than Sensus Healthcare.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sensus Healthcare and DarioHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sensus Healthcare $9.58 million 6.35 -$6.84 million ($0.42) -8.71 DarioHealth $7.58 million 30.30 -$29.44 million ($4.01) -3.47

Sensus Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than DarioHealth. Sensus Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DarioHealth, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sensus Healthcare beats DarioHealth on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids. The company was founded by Joseph C. Sardano, Richard Golin, Kalman Fishman, and Stephen Cohen on May 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

