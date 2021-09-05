Contrasting Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO)

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) and Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspira Women’s Health -390.67% -75.71% -58.77% Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspira Women’s Health 0 1 5 0 2.83 Alpha Teknova 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 201.42%. Alpha Teknova has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.62%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than Alpha Teknova.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Alpha Teknova shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspira Women’s Health and Alpha Teknova’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 90.62 -$17.91 million ($0.18) -20.89 Alpha Teknova N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alpha Teknova has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspira Women’s Health.

Summary

Aspira Women’s Health beats Alpha Teknova on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides reagents for bioprocessing, bioproduction, and molecular diagnostics. The company's reagents enable the discovery, research, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. It offers liquid culture, dry culture, agar, and animal-free media, as well as pre-poured plates, biological buffers, solutions, chemicals, and various treated and certified waters. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Hollister, California.

