Contentos Price Tops $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Contentos has a market cap of $98.45 million and approximately $16.14 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00122779 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.12 or 0.00806358 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00047256 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,497,780,921 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.