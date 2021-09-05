Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2,071.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,100.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,000.00 to C$2,200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$1,900.00 to C$2,100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

CSU stock opened at C$2,192.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,002.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1,852.70. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,366.66 and a 12 month high of C$2,211.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 105.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.251 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

In other news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,777.00, for a total value of C$1,777,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,312,490.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

