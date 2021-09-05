Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp cut Consolidated Edison from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $75.44.

NYSE:ED traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $76.30. 1,948,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17. Consolidated Edison has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.78.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 74.16%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

