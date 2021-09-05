Comparing Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) and PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Danimer Scientific and PureCycle Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danimer Scientific 0 0 1 0 3.00 PureCycle Technologies 0 0 5 0 3.00

Danimer Scientific currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 221.01%. PureCycle Technologies has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 120.54%. Given Danimer Scientific’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Danimer Scientific is more favorable than PureCycle Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Danimer Scientific and PureCycle Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danimer Scientific N/A -8.94% -5.39% PureCycle Technologies N/A -14.07% -6.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Danimer Scientific and PureCycle Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danimer Scientific $47.33 million 42.45 -$8.85 million ($0.43) -47.81 PureCycle Technologies N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PureCycle Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Danimer Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Danimer Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of PureCycle Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Danimer Scientific has a beta of -1.16, suggesting that its share price is 216% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PureCycle Technologies has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Danimer Scientific beats PureCycle Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc., a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers. The company offers its products to manufacturers in the plastics industry. Danimer Scientific, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Bainbridge, Georgia.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.