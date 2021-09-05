Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) – Analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Columbia Property Trust in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Columbia Property Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

CXP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.35.

NYSE:CXP opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.06. Columbia Property Trust has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.37). Columbia Property Trust had a net margin of 36.27% and a return on equity of 3.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,642,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,406,000 after buying an additional 181,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,708,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,220,000 after buying an additional 445,764 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,531,000 after buying an additional 60,322 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,847,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,794,000 after buying an additional 1,078,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Property Trust by 342.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,688,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,760,000 after buying an additional 2,080,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Columbia Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.26%.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

