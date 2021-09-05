Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 5.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 34.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

