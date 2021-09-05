Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:CLAAU) lock-up period will expire on Monday, September 6th. Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95.

