Collective Price Tops $1.08 on Major Exchanges (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Collective has a total market cap of $284,108.06 and $294,706.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Collective

Collective is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

