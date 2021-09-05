CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors. The company’s lead drug includes Berubicin, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme and potentially for other CNS malignancies. CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSP opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

