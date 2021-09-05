CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE stock opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $13.95 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $417.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.03.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, analysts expect that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.15%.

In related news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of CNB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, with a total value of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CNB Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,892,000 after purchasing an additional 75,907 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,661,000 after acquiring an additional 12,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 11.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in CNB Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 266,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in CNB Financial by 9.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 239,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

