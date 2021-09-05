CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $49,911.40 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 250.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
