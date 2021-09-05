CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Sells $49,911.40 in Stock

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $64.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 250.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 30,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 278.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,975 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.