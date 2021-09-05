Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.120-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $629 million-$633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.81 million.Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.030 EPS.

NET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,441,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,771. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $131.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total value of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cloudflare stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 9.20% of Cloudflare worth $3,040,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.