Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 450,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,708 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $7,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 633,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 231,263 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 996,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 176,034 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera in the first quarter worth approximately $2,465,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cloudera alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of CLDR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $236.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 79,913 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $1,256,232.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,950.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Mick Hollison sold 31,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $501,125.46. Following the transaction, the president now owns 99,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,816.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,727. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.