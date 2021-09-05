Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) will report $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the highest is $2.24. Cleveland-Cliffs reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5,325%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

CLF stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.91. 13,182,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,118,876. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. Cleveland-Cliffs has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $518,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 60,367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $427,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

