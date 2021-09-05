Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124,780 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 300.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 9.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of HMHC stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.66.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a net margin of 6.79% and a negative return on equity of 85.11%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

