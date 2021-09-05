Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 5,265 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,468,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 20.5% during the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,058,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 179,836 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,004,000 after acquiring an additional 671,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $12.52 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

