Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CI Financial by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CI Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIXX opened at $19.80 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

