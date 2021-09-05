Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $356,000 Stock Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,025,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 142,590 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 24.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,196,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,345,000 after acquiring an additional 237,196 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 25.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,074,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,872,000 after acquiring an additional 221,333 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,066,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,740,000 after acquiring an additional 64,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 764,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,341,000 after acquiring an additional 58,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,404.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,415 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRAA stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

