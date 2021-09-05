Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Has $232,000 Stock Position in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,388 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the second quarter worth $196,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $227,000. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JAKKS Pacific news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc purchased 283,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,863,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JAKK opened at $13.97 on Friday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 2.84.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $1.11. JAKKS Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a positive return on equity of 519.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of toys, consumables, electronics, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and other consumer products. It operates through the following business segments: Toys and Consumer Products and Halloween. The Toys and Consumer Products segment includes action figures, vehicles, play sets, plush products, dolls, electronic products, construction toys, infant and pre-school toys, child-sized and hand held role play toys and everyday costume play, foot to floor ride-on vehicles, wagons, novelty toys, seasonal and outdoor products, kids indoor and outdoor furniture, and related products, and makeup and skincare products.

