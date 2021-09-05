Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,190 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,883,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,781,638,000 after purchasing an additional 545,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after buying an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MRNA. Argus boosted their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.71.

MRNA opened at $416.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total transaction of $1,035,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,270,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,305,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,632,000 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

