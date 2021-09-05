Civilization (CIV) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $759,074.00

Civilization (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Civilization coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Civilization has a market cap of $34.28 million and approximately $759,074.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Civilization has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00060406 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003372 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00015998 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00122316 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.54 or 0.00835617 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00047204 BTC.

Civilization Profile

Civilization (CIV) is a coin. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering. Telegram | Discord “

Buying and Selling Civilization

