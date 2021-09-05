Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman Sells 935 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $96,510.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arlen Shenkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $93,761.80.

On Thursday, July 1st, Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of Citrix Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $109,535.25.

CTXS opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.50.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citrix Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

