Citigroup Upgrades Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $56.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FURCF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

