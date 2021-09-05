Citigroup Raises CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $74.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LAW. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.22.

Get CS Disco alerts:

LAW stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $60.78.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.