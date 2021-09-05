Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Receives $79.97 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.97.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,043,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,816 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 39.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,503,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,725,000. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 10.1% in the second quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 1,709,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,932,000 after buying an additional 157,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
